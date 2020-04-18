Gas-powered generator plan on green belt concerns residents

Residents in White Waltham are deeply concerned by planning proposals for two gas-powered electricity generators, feeling they have been denied the chance to discuss it properly.

The proposed development, by Maidenhead West Power Ltd, includes an engine house, ammonia tank, four 14m high flues, electricity substation buildings, 2.5m high security fencing and parking on on Howe Lane.

The development was proposed on March 18, and comments will be accepted until April 20, with determination to take place on June 17.

However, restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19 have meant that residents have been unable to register their concerns in a public meeting.

Yet, Russel Watts, who owns Howe Lane Farm opposite the site, said that current residents on Howe Lane did not receive letters informing them of the plans.

“Why is it something as major as this can continue, unabated, when 66 million people in the UK are having their lives clipped?” he said.

Peter Sanders, another resident, heard about the development only recently from the Shottesbrooke Parish Meeting.

“My concern is that, given the current public health crisis, various planning matters are delegated to planning officers and don’t even go before the full panel of the borough council,” said Mr Sanders.

Residents’ main objection is that the facility will be built on Green Belt land, without meeting the Very Special Circumstances (VSC) required to justify this.

Berkshire Archaeology has also raised concerns, as the development could interfere with known heritage assets. A spread of Roman and prehistoric pottery was found in the land immediately adjacent to the proposal area.

The Royal Borough has not yet commented, at the time of publication – though the Tree Board has expressed its opposition. Maidenhead West Power Ltd was also unavailable for comment.