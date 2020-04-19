White Waltham stocks repaired

The historic White Waltham stocks have been repaired to their former glory, after a car crashed into them more than a year ago.

On November 19, 2018 a driver collided with the 15th century stocks and whipping post, which stands outside White Waltham Church in Church Hill.

The Grade II-listed feature was protected by a solid metal fence, but the force of the car’s impact broke through the barrier, knocking the pillory off its stems. The driver’s insurance company has paid £8,000 towards the repairs, including the hire of a specialist restorer.

Parish council chairman Pat McDonald has said that the parish council are delighted that the stocks have been fixed.

“And we are going to offer them to the Government for use on anybody who doesn’t obey the current regulations on saying at home,” joked Cllr McDonald.