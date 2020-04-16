Key opportunity to start working in care

Adult social care provider Optalis, which covers Windsor and Maidenhead, is putting out a call for more people to join social care to fill an increased need due to coronavirus.

Currently, there are 59 full-time equivalent positions available, including temporary and fixed-term roles across all localities in the region.

Optalis is looking to coordinate with the NHS to help support people leaving hospital so they can be cared for in their own homes, relieving some of the pressure on hospitals.

“We are recruiting and we need people right now,” said Jeannette Crisp, director of HR and corporate services at Optalis.

“Working in care can be so incredibly rewarding and it’s not about technical skill. It’s about a set of values – it’s about the right kind of person. Someone caring, understanding and with empathy.

“It’s called ‘care’ for a reason – that’s what we need people to do.”

In order to allow more people to begin careers in social care, there have been some changes in the DBS (background check) introduced by the Government to fast track these applications.

Optalis also has a fast track training programme and has a range of people of different backgrounds coming into care.

This has included personal trainers and people from the airline and hospitality industries, who are used to communicating with people and responding to their needs.

As part of this campaign, Optalis has upped its basic pay rate for a temporary period of time, to a minimum of £9.50 an hour for frontline careworkers – thanks to additional Government funding to support social care.

Jeannette added: “With many people sadly losing their current employment positions across the retail and hospitality industry, we want to stress that we have positions available.”

For more information about Optalis and the roles available, visit www.optalis.org or call 0118 977 8600.