Maidenhead couple trapped on coronavirus cruise get home safe

A retired Maidenhead couple who were trapped on a cruise ship with confirmed coronavirus patients have thanked its crew after they were returned home safely.

Nick and Lyn Middle embarked on what was set to be the holiday of a lifetime when they flew out to Chile on Monday, March 2. They set off on a cruise journey from Santiago, south past Cape Horn then the Falklands, and were due to stop off at Buenos Aires and then Rio De Janeiro, before flying back home from there.

However, the journey went horribly wrong for them and the 400 other Brits aboard the Coral Princess cruise ship when on March 13, the captain informed the passengers that the Argentinan health authorities had denied the ship access to the ports there. Two days later, the Uruguayan authorities did the same, and the boat was also denied access to Rio De Janeiro just minutes before it was due to dock there.

A course was set for Fort Lauderdale, in Florida, but on the way there, the captain announced that multiple passengers had tested positive for COVID-19.

Nick said: “Emotions and feelings of hope were dashed, it was going up and down like a roller coaster, but we couldn’t do anything about it.”

Nick and Lyn, who are in their mid-70s, were confined to their cabin for five days as the boat travelled directly to Florida. At each mealtime cabin staff would leave food outside the cabin door, which Nick compared to prison break film Papillon, with the caveat that the food was ‘wonderful’.

One of the meals left outside Nick and Lyn's cabin while the ship was on lockdown.

At one stage, the cruise ship pulled up alongside another to take on board a cargo of oxygen tanks, a doctor and a nurse.

“They were pretty brave people to come aboard to help us,” said Nick.

“All the ship’s crew were wonderful too for keeping us entertained.”

Throughout the self-isolation the ship’s crew went to great lengths to look after the passengers, broadcasting live entertainment shows and workout sessions, providing free WiFi in all cabins and giving access to a vast library of films and documentaries.

When the boat arrived at Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, April 5, it was again turned away, but the boat was finally allowed to dock in Miami. After a long wait, passengers were allowed off 10 at a time, where they were dressed in face masks and rubber gloves and given health checks before they could leave, and handed special disembarking cards that Nick said were ‘like gold dust’.

At the port, coaches adorned with union flags waited to take Nick, Lyn and the other British passengers off to Miami airport, where two jumbo jets were waiting to take them back to the UK, and eventually home to Maidenhead on Monday, April 6.

Nick said: “When we got on the plane, we all gave a rousing round of applause to the crew as they were all volunteers. They were coming out, going back, taking a day off and then doing it over again.”

The pair, who live near Pinkneys Green, are now self-isolating at home for 14 days. Their son, who lives nearby, is helping them with essential shopping.

Nick said: “Quarantining here in our bungalow after doing five days in a cabin is something. We are just about getting used to all the space we have.

“I have been denied playing golf for a month. Not playing two to three times a week has been a miserable thing for both of us.”

The map below shows the route the Coral Princess took while Nick and Lyn were on board.

The green ports are where the ship was permitted to dock, and the red ones are where it was turned away.