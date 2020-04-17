Rewilding project lets individuals 'own' key eco spots

Maidenhead wildlife campaigners have launched a new rewilding charity, giving individuals the opportunity to help create a network of wildlife sanctuaries.

The charity, called Heal Rewilding, will facilitate people to become ‘rewilding landowners’, raising money to buy land in strategic locations.

These ‘heal sites’ will be places where wildlife can thrive and where regenerating soil, plants and trees will capture the increasing levels of carbon in the atmosphere. Former farms on lower-grade land are among the potential locations.

Jan Stannard of Wild Maidenhead is a founder trustee of Heal Rewilding alongside her husband Jeremy Coulter.

Cllr Donna Stimson, lead member for environmental services, is one of the six trustees, as well as Cindy Barnes, who founded WildCookham. Hannah Needham, founder of Wild About Datchet is also helping to increase youth engagement.

“I have always loved nature and I wanted to find a way of responding to the ecological and climate emergency as well as creating something for the generations to follow,” said Jan.

“Launching now was important to us, despite everything that’s happening.”

Since launching on March 30, the charity has gained 100 volunteers and a steady flow of donations.

The initial aim is to establish a fully enclosed area of around 500 acres in a southern English county within two years, which will require up to £7m in funding.

Individual donations of £20 will buy three square metres of land. Each square will then be randomly assigned to a personal donor, giving them a connection to a patch, though they will not own it.

“Not everyone can afford a big piece of land, but they like the idea of it,” said Cllr Stimson.

Donors will be able to monitor their square using a unique three-word ‘address’, devised using what3words, a simplified addressing system.

Drones will capture aerial photos to show changes over time.