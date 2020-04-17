Norden Farm appeals for community support

Norden Farm has shared some of the ways people can support the arts and culture venue through the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many charities, the centre for the arts in Altwood Road has been badly hit by the COVID-19 crisis, but people can help – even by giving their time.

Norden Farm chief executive and artistic director, Jane Corry, said: “We’ve been so moved by the amazing messages of love and support from our supporters.

“It means a huge amount to us to know how much you value The Farm.

“Many people have asked how they can help support The Farm during this time and so we wanted to share some ideas.”

One of the suggestions is to become a Bronze, Silver or Gold Member of Norden Farm to receive all the advantages of a membership once the venue reopens.

Membership starts at £45 per year (£40 RBWM Advantage Card holders) and benefits include priority booking periods, early brochures and free ticket exchange.

Also, when shopping through AmazonSmile Norden Farm can be nominated as a chosen charity.

This means AmazonSmile will donate 0.5 per cent of the net purchase price to Norden Farm from eligible AmazonSmile purchases.

Other ways to support the centre for the arts include purchasing Norden Farm gift vouchers for a future visit to see comedy, film, theatre or music.

Something else, which only takes time, is spreading the word about what there is to love about Norden Farm by leaving a review on TripAdvisor, Facebook and Google.

In addition, following the venue on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or signing-up to the mailing list, would also be appreciated – giving a boost to staff morale and putting the charity in better stead for when the centre reopens.

The charity says it appreciates that these are incredibly difficult times for everyone but if people are in a position to make a donation, that support is also warmly welcomed.

Donations can be made at norden.farm/pages/make-a-donation

The Box Office team are also taking donations over the phone on 01628 788997.