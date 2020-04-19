SITE INDEX

    • Great Western Railway launches children's activities

    Great Western Railway (GWR) has launched an ‘EnterTrainment’ package.

    The collection of resources is offered as an aid to parents tasked with keeping their children

    entertained and educated while schools are closed.

    Included in the package is documentary videos about the history of the railway and the South West and downloadable colouring sheets from GWR’s ‘Iron Horses of the West’ colouring book.

    There is also a social media build-a-train competition, and further content is due to come online soon, including activity sheets with word searches, quizzes and more.

    GWR’s head of communications Dan Panes said: “We’re accustomed to having to help keep children occupied while travelling on our trains.

    “So, while our front-line staff continue to keep essential workers travelling, we have turned our hand to helping keep you #EnterTrained at home.”

    Find out more here.

