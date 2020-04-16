Shanly Foundation releases £150,000 coronavirus relief fund

A £150,000 emergency fund is set to be used to help coronavirus relief efforts in the area.

The Shanly Foundation, the charitable arm of property developer Shanly Homes, based in Beaconsfield, has set aside the sum to give to organisations either fighting against the COVID-19 outbreak or protecting those most vulnerable to it.

The foundation has called on charities based in areas that the Shanly Group operates to come forward and apply for grants. These areas include Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

The Meals From Marlow Scheme, founded by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, has already received a £25,000 grant from the Shanly Foundation.

Shanly Foundation trustee Tamra Booth said: “We have all been moved by the extraordinary efforts of NHS and key workers, but also the kindness of individuals across our communities, who are making a super-human contribution to help their neighbours in need.

“It feels completely right to create this emergency fund, which we hope will support local charities and groups to help those most affected by the pandemic across the South-east.

“Meals From Marlow is an inspiring example of what can be done quickly by a team of people who want to volunteer their skills and help those in need.

“We urge all those community groups who have come together to support those most vulnerable to get in touch and apply.”

To be considered, charities should visit https://www.shanlyfoundation.com/ and fill out an application form.

These will be reviewed and successful applicants will be contacted.