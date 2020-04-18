Berkshire of Agriculture in the UK's top 10 colleges

Berkshire of Agriculture (BCA) has been ranked in the UK’s top 10 colleges for student achievement.

In the National Achievement Rate Tables, which are released annually by the Department for Education, BCA comes in ninth for student achievement for 16 to 18-year-olds.

Overall achievement at the college for the academic year 2018/19 was 90.6 per cent.

BCA is also the number one college in the Thames Valley, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire for 16-18 student achievement, and number two nationally for specialist land-based colleges.

“This performance is a testament to the continuous engagement experienced between our students and staff,” said BCA principal, Gillian May.

“Recently we have had to transfer this enthusiasm for learning and skills development to our on-line platform.

“We have experienced an exceptionally high level of engagement, our staff and students have adapted quickly to ensure that we experience minimum disruption and maximum achievement.”