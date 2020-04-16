Boulters Lock Residential Care Home rated 'Outstanding'

A Maidenhead care home has gone from ‘Good’ to ‘Outstanding’ following the latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Boulters Lock residential care home in Sheephouse Road was inspected on Thursday, January 9 and the report was published on Thursday, March 12.

In July 2017 the overall rating for the home, which provides personal care to people aged 65 and over, was ‘Good’.

Following the recent inspection CQC found the service to be safe, effective, exceptionally caring, exceptionally responsive, and exceptionally well-led.

The report states that staff were found to be ‘striving to provide excellent care at all times’.

It reads: “People were treated with exceptional kindness, dignity and respect and received their care and support from a highly motivated and dedicated staff team.”

People are described as being at the ‘heart of the service’ and ‘supported to engage in activities outside of the usual opportunities’.

It says ‘people's choices were respected and enabled’ – including going to a nightclub and having a tattoo.

People are also ‘encouraged to be part of the home’ as they wish, some expressed a desire to help to set up tables for lunch and help in the kitchen.

The report reads: “This meant that people's willingness, independence and ability to contribute was valued.”

People were also ‘given emotional support when needed’, it reads: “Staff offered appropriate support and in a sensitive and respectful way.”

Seva Hashimova, Care home manager, said: “I am completely overwhelmed by this overall rating for our wonderful Boulters Lock family.

“I cannot praise the Boulters team enough for making our home a wonderful place for both our residents and staff. This accolade means so much to all of us.”

Read the report at tinyurl.com/r4xftjw