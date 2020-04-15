Baylis Trust grant to help provide meals for vulnerable children

Thousands of pounds are set to be distributed to charities in the area which are supporting people during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Advertiser’s owner, the Louis Baylis Trust, has put aside £10,000 to give to good causes doing something in the community to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic or support those who are vulnerable to it.

The trust has now announced that 12 charities and organisations from the Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor areas will receive grants of up to £1,000.

One such charity is Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, which has banded together with the other rotary and rotaract clubs of the town to create a network of more than 85 volunteers support-ing the most vulnerable people in the community.

The grant money will be used specifically to produce weekly food packages for 22 Maidenhead families which usually depend on free school meals, and no longer have access to lunch and breakfast on weekdays.

Every Wednesday, Lisa Hunter, of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary, goes shopping for 22 families and then puts the parcels together in her living room. The donation should fund these packages for 12 weeks.

She said: “We are completely blown away by the support we have got from the community, people are really coming together in a time of crisis and I hope that will continue when we are out the other side.

“Every Wednesday I go shopping for 22 families, it's quite a challenge but it’s fantastic that I am able to do that. We’ve been doing it for two weeks and will continue for at least the next 10 weeks, depending on how long schools are closed for.

“Many people who haven’t thought about volunteering before are now saying: ‘I should be doing my bit,’ and getting involved, it’s brilliant.

“I hope that sense of com-munity spirit continues once we are all allowed back out in the world.”

The following charities and organisations are set to receive grants from the Louis Baylis Trust to support their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.