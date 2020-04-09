Positive news round-up: Care home plants and exercise for older women

Here is this week’s positive news, telling tales of community spirit during these times of trouble.

MARLOW: Cliveden Manor Care Home has thanked Phil Goodings, the manager of Hillier Garden Centre, for delivering gardening supplies for the residents to use for their gardening club.

On Friday, Mr Goodings arrived with bedding plants for the care home’s raised flower beds and has promised to return with some more.

“The residents’ gardening club planted masses of spring bulbs last autumn, which have just finished flowering, so we will enjoy replacing them with all these colourful pansies next week,” said Sarah Loveday of Cliveden Manor.

WINDSOR: Residents on Kentons Lane joined together to deliver a standing ovation to refuse collectors last Tuesday (March 31),

Serco Environmental Services, the company contracted for waste collection in the area, tweeted:

“A heartfelt thanks from our team to the residents of Kentons Lane who joined together to deliver an ovation when we collected their bins yesterday, we were humbled and moved.”

MAIDENHEAD: The president of the Maidenhead Womens’ Institute has made an exercise video for older women, to help them keep fit and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sue Kitson is a personal trainer and her work has been halted for the time being. Instead, Sue filmed herself at home doing a simple, low intensity exercise routine for the women of the WI.

She said: “It’s all very well, all these online videos, but some of them are quite hectic. They’re not geared towards people in their 70s-80s.

“So I thought, I’ll do a little funny one. I think if I’ve made someone smile, I’ve done my job.”

The WI itself is keeping connected via email and WhatsApp groups for its various activities (now suspended).

For more information on the WI, email maidenheadwi@gmail.com.

Anyone interested in joining the ladies exercises classes when they resume can visit www.suekitson.com

MAIDENHEAD: A teacher at Altwood Church of England school has used school equipment to make face masks and delivered them to keyworkers.

The school tweeted on Tuesday:

"A huge thank you to Mrs Petherbridge from our Technology Department who used our laser cutter to produce these PPE face masks, and delivered them to local doctor's surgeries and St Mark's Hospital.”

MAIDENHEAD: The Craufurd Arms pub has moved its Thursday night pub quiz onto WhatsApp, with more than 60 participants signed up.

Tonight, Jeff Lloyd, who hosts The Vinyl Frontier at Norden Farm, will be the quizmaster. The idea is to keep the community going, said the organiser, David 'Oz' Osborne.

“It’s giving those quiz fanatics their Thursday night fix,” he said. “There’s no money won – we trust the scores people give at the end.”

To get into the pub mood, The Craufurd is offering collections or deliveries of beers. Visitors can bring their own clean container or buy a reusable pint container for £1.

To learn more, visit www.craufurdarms.com/order

COOKHAM: An osteopath clinic in Cookham is offering a free telehealth service to NHS staff in the Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor areas.

Robin Lansman is an osteopath and clinical director of Body Back-Up Healthcare on Moor Lane.

He highlights that stress can cause tension and back pain, putting NHS workers at particular risk in these stressful times.

In addition, the more sedentary lifestyle some people are living as a result of Government guidance to stay indoors is contributing to aches and pains, he said.

“But there’s a positive side to this – it’s a new opening for healthcare provision, for people who’ve never had the type of healthcare we’re suggesting,” said Robin.