Carters Steam Fair staying alive online

Carters Steam Fair has found new ways to keep the show on the road without leaving for the outdoors – by letting fans name a giant horse.

Before the pandemic hit, the vintage travelling funfair was planning its 2020 tour, including its biggest ever commemorative event at Pinkneys Green for VE day celebrations.

The three-day May bank holiday weekend event would have included live music, a vintage vehicle parade and working examples of ‘some of the finest steam traction engines that the country has to offer.’

The Carters family has instead embraced modernity. Using online platforms, the troupe has come up with ideas to keep fans engaged and ease financial strain.

Carters fans can now have their names hand-painted on a giant 12 foot horse, driven through town for publicity.

They can also name one of Carters’ 18 dodgems, or the Austin Cars fairground ride. The fan’s name will remain on the vehicles for five years.

Fairground owner and artist Joby Carter said: “A showman has to innovate to stay ahead of the times.

“People always say they’d like to run away with the fair, so by naming one of our vehicles, they get to travel with us when we finally get back on the road.”

The fair organisers have also:

- Created limited edition posters, book sets, and activities for children

- Offered virtual signwriting lessons

- Live streamed from the yard to show restoration projects in progress

- Put personalised artwork up for sale, hand-painted by Joby Carter

Visit carterssteamfair.co.uk to find out more.