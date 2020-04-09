Age Concern inundated with calls for help

A telephone service set up by Age Concern Slough and Berkshire East for the COVID-19 pandemic has been ‘inundated’ with calls for help from the elderly.

CEO Tereena Davies said her ‘Hear for You’ phone line team dealt with 500 calls over the first two weeks.

Some callers are seeking reassurance, while others need weekly phone calls as they have no living relatives and no contact with anyone under the age of 70.

In response to the specific difficulties some people are facing, the charity has also set up a new service called ‘To You From Us’, in which Age Concern delivers boxes of food to the elderly.

Some of the callers cannot get to shops and are unable to navigate online shopping.

However, despite the increased need for its services, the charity is facing financial problems due to the crisis.

“We have no income, and yet our workload has trebled,” said Ms Davies.

Visit ageconcernsabe.org.uk to find out more about the work the charity is doing.