Maidenhead Heritage Centre increases its digital offer

Maidenhead Heritage Centre is stepping up its online services while it remains closed due to the coronavirus.

Exhibitions, including ‘All The World’s A Stage’ featuring items and information about the town’s theatre scene, are being put online and more are to follow.

People are also invited to contribute words on a topic that interests them and, with the help of Heritage Centre researchers, turn it into an online story.

Also available to view online is a collection of 12,000 items and comprehensive historical maps of Maidenhead – a tool people often use to research the history of their house.

The Heritage Centre’s speaker team are also pursuing the possibility of using video conferencing apps to talk to audiences during the enforced shutdown.

The online shop also remains open for the purchase of books and vouchers for the centre’s Spitfire simulator.

The Air Transport Auxiliary museum and archive is also available online with photographs, log books, diaries and a comprehensive personnel database.

Visit the Heritage Centre at maidenheadheritage.org.uk and the Air Transport Auxiliary site at atamuseum.org