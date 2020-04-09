Elephants protected by sensors developed by Maidenhead tech team

Elephants in Kenya are being protected by a new light detecting sensor developed by a team based in Maidenhead.

A tech team at the Maidenhead office of Japanese sensor company OPTEX, located in Clivemont Road, have developed a device which is helping to protect the endangered creatures at the Mount Kenya National Park.

The Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors, called RLS-2020, are being used in security fences that have been built at the park, which has an estimated elephant population of about 2,500.

Installed on elephant ‘corridor’ sections of the fencing, the sensors trigger a gate that allows elephants to pass through, but is not triggered by people or smaller animals.

When the elephants trigger a gate, the park rangers are alerted via text message and are then able to check the CCTV cameras to make sure the creatures have passed through safely.

Ebrahim Nyali, security solutions designer at Instarect Limited, the company that constructed the fences, said: “The elephants are very intelligent and have quickly adapted to these new gates.

“They have learned to wait for the gates to open for them to re-enter the park and do not try to enter with force.”

Masaya Kida, managing director of OPTEX Europe, Middle East and Africa, added: “These sensors are

intentionally designed to create customised detection area and set a wide range of target sizes.

“This flexibility allows it to be used for many different and sometimes unusual applications; Elephant detection is a perfect illustration of that.”