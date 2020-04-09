Housebound crafters take on Craft Coop challenge

Crafters unable to sell their wares in person because of coronavirus are keeping in touch with their customers through Craft Coop’s daily challenge.

Craft Coop, in Nicholsons, supports nearly 100 crafts-people across four shops by giving them the opportunity to sell their products in a town centre setting.

The ‘Cooped Up Challenge’ is a list of daily prompts which crafters use to create Instagram and Facebook post to showcase their products.

The full list of prompts, from when the challenge started on March 29 to its end on April 25, includes ‘pink’, ‘guess what it is’, ‘in action’, ‘oops!’, ‘distractions’ and ‘a gift for the queen’.

Craft Coop director, Deborah Jones said it is a way for craftspeople ‘to get their products out there so their customers won’t forget they exist’.

“While there was no question of not closing the shops, we didn’t want to lose the connection between our craftspeople and the community, or of course vital sales for the artists,” she said.

Deborah said the ‘one bit of homework’ also offers a little bit of escapism.

“It provides a focus to calm people down, and not to be so anxious about things on the outside,” she said.

To come up with the extensive list Deborah and the Craft Coop team thought about ‘what people are going through sitting

inside their house, being a creative person, but being cooped up’.

Although the idea started as an opportunity for those who sell their items in Craft Coop, word of the challenge has spread.

“We posted out our list aiming it at our craftspeople but then other craftspeople throughout the country have found it and are joining in too,” she said

“We are getting insight into how people in Scotland and Cornwall are making their things and what they’re doing.”

For the list of daily prompts, go to the Craft Coop Instagram or Facebook pages.

To see what participants in the challenge have been posting search on Facebook and Instagram under the hashtags #CoopedUpChallenge and #CoopedUp