Care homes keep residents happy in isolation

Care homes across the Borough are working hard to keep residents occupied during the period of self-isolation.

At Meadowbank, based in Braywick Road, Maidenhead, Kit Fenn, activities coordinator, has said that residents are doing well, currently healthy and happy.

“One resident’s daughter was here on Mother’s Day for a residents’ meeting, and she got to see her mum at the window, to wave, say hi and feel the love,” said Kit.

To keep them connected, residents are receiving regular video calls from friends and family, and staff keep them updated by email, including pictures of activities their loved ones have been involved with.

Kit said she is receiving outside advice from an entertainer to come up with new ideas to keep residents occupied.

At Cliveden Manor care home in Marlow, residents have been spending more time outside in lieu of visits from family members.

Indeed, the home is looking for donations of potted plants, as garden centres are currently closed.

“They are really relishing the increased one-to-one time, and joining in with more activities than they would if their family was visiting,” said Sarah Loveday of Cliveden Manor.

“In a way, residents are not as isolated as if they were living in their own home. They’ve self-isolated with all their friends.”

“Nobody is frightened. This generation is resilient – they lived though the war. They are all rallying round,” added Sarah.

At Sandown Park in Windsor, staff have brought their friendly pets in from home so residents can enjoying petting them.

Elena Alexe, regional director of Healthcare Homes , which includes Sandown Park, said:

“Neighbours are being very supportive and our homes have received lovely letters, cards, drawings and paintings from families and children, which has really brought a smile to our residents.”

The homes are now preparing for Easter, with chocolate, games and craft materials for residents to decorate eggs and to make cards.