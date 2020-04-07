Tom Kerridge raising thousands to provide meals for the vulnerable in Marlow

Tom Kerridge has raised more than £100,000 to deliver free meals to those in need in the Marlow area.

Not-for-profit Meals From Marlow was set up by the celebrity chef on Thursday, April 2 and has already raised more than two-thirds of its £150,000 goal, which will enable it to produce and deliver 25,000 free meals.

The first 500 meals have already been distributed to healthcare workers and frontline staff at Wexham Park and High Wycombe hospital, as well as vulnerable people from around the Marlow area.

Tom said: “We want to do our bit to help as many people as possible and the response so far has been fantastic.

“We are reaching out from and within Marlow to those most in need.”

The fundraiser aims to raise £14,000 a week, which will enable the team to supply 500 meals a week, for as long as the coronavirus crisis continues. One meal costs £4 to produce.

The first significant donations have come from Pub in the Park, Maidenhead United FC’s owner Peter Griffin and Una Loughrey, chairman of Marlow-based charity The Link Foundation, and staff at Marlow-based IT service provider Softcat.

Tom, who owns Marlow pubs The Hand and Flowers and The Coach, has donated his production kitchen and is supervising food production, while professional chefs are donating their time to produce the meals each day.

Marlow Town Council is also working with the team to ensure the scheme meets the needs of the community.

Cllr Richard Scott, Marlow Mayor, said: “The Town Council, its councillors and officers are delighted to be involved in Meals From Marlow.

“This is a great initiative for frontline workers, vulnerable residents and others in need in Marlow and surrounding towns.

“On behalf of all residents, thank you to everyone who is selflessly delivering meals to those who most need them.”

To view the fundraising page, visit www.gofundme.com/meals-from-marlow

Businesses interested in sponsoring or partnering with the initiative can contact Andy Agar on 07770 381195 or email apagar@icloud.com.