Berkshire College of Agriculture deliver lessons remotely

Even the coronavirus pandemic cannot get in the way of education at Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA).

Since educational sessions closed on Friday, March 20, staff at the college have been delivering timetabled lessons into students’ homes on everything from animal management to the study of vehicles.

Subjects are delivered online in a variety of creative ways in a bid to ensure students are fully supported in continuing their education.

Last week David Howard gave an online motor vehicle lesson, guiding his students through vehicle braking systems.

And horticulture lecturer Chris Lambert taught his students about the planting of herbaceous perennials.

BCA wants to reassure prospective students that they will not be penalised for circumstances outside their control.

The college is looking at predicted grades and working closely with the Department for Education and exam boards to ensure students are on the right course for September 2020.

