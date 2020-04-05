Royal Borough moves homeless into self-contained accomodation

The Royal Borough went ‘above and beyond’ to ensure all rough sleepers were in accommodation last week.

The move came after the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) announced last Wednesday that councils needed to house the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests sharing facilities at John West House, a three-stage accommodation programme for rough sleepers, have been moved into alternative self-contained temporary accommodation to ensure compliance with social distancing.

The team also ensured all households already in temporary accommodation have self-contained facilities.

Some temporary accommodation has been sourced out-of-borough, but the team want to move families back into the borough wherever possible.

Councillor Ross McWilliams, Lead Member for Housing, Communications and Youth Engagement, (Con, Cox Green) said: “The housing team have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of our most vulnerable households.

“It has been a truly remarkable effort and I am delighted with the team effort to make this happen in a very short amount of time.

“Our new compassionate, thorough and cooperative approach is making a difference to people’s lives and our response to this crisis has been to go even further in providing support. I am hugely proud of the whole team.

“I also make a plea to our communities, if you have any empty properties that can house our families who are currently in temporary accommodation outside the borough to get in touch with the housing team.

“I also want to thank our charitable partners, who have been supportive and cooperative during this difficult period.”

If you have an empty, self-contained property, including hotels and B&Bs, the housing team can guarantee the rent for the first six months.

To find out more, call 01628 683803 or email housing@rbwm.gov.uk