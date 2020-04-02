Maidenhead Spurs raise almost £500 for NHS staff

A group of like-minded football supporters have raised almost £500 for frontline NHS staff at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough.

Members of the Maidenhead Spurs Supporters’ Club organised a whip-round to support medical workers dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The club’s joint vice-chairman Sachin Patel, who works as a senior head office pharmacist at Boots, said he and his fellow Tottenham Hotspur fans wanted to show solidarity with NHS staff while they tackle the public health emergency.

Mr Patel, who lives in Holyport, said: “I’m sure lots of us have been to Wexham Park Hospital and it’s really important that we give something back to the NHS staff.

“I couldn’t believe the amount of money that came through so quickly.”

In total, the group raised £460.

A number of the club’s members have signed up to be NHS volunteers and are helping out by delivering medicines for pharmacies and staying in contact with people at risk of loneliness.

Sachin added: “We’ve got a really diverse group of members and it’s important to make sure that everyone is OK.”

