Maidenhead Festival postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus crisis

The annual Maidenhead Festival has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, organisers of the popular event said they had taken the difficult decision to push back the event as the health and safety of all those attending, the stallholders and performers is their ‘foremost priority’.

The festival, which is the town’s biggest, regularly organised, free public event, was due to take place on the weekend of July 18 and 19.

The festival team said the ‘most sensible, and safest’ option is to postpone the festival by a year.

It will now take place on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, 2021 at its usual home in Kidwells Park.

Festival chairman Lisa Hunter said: “It was a heart-breaking decision to make, but one we felt necessary to protect everyone.

“We have some great ideas on how we can still bring some festival cheer to the town during the current climate so keep an eye on our social media channels for more details.

“The festival will return in 2021 and we’re confident it will be bigger, better and bring lots of happiness to our wonderful community.”

While the organising team said it was disappointed it will not be able to stage this year’s event, plans are already being made for a packed programme of events for 2021, including family-friendly activities and games, dozens of live music acts, food and stalls.

Organisers thanked the thousands of families who visit each year, as well as the sponsors and advertisers, and said they looked forward to their support in 2021.

For further details about this year’s cancelled festival or for the festival 2021, please contact Lisa Hunter at lisajayne22000@ yahoo.co.uk

Follow @MaidenheadFest on Twitter or search for ‘Maidenhead Festival’ on Facebook for more updates from the team.