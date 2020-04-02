People to Places roll out new services

Accessibility charity People to Places is starting up three new services to support people during the coronavirus pandemic – with the help of a £6,500 donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.

The contribution, arranged before the outbreak, is one of a long series of yearly donations from the trust.

Chief executive of People to Places, Peter Haley, said that the trust is People to Places’s second largest contributor, after the Royal Borough.

“It’s fantastic to get that ongoing support, year in, year out,” he said. “Whenever we’ve asked, they’ve responded. It gives you confidence as an organisation.”

The charity has had to change its services because of the virus. Rather than dial-a-ride, it is offering essential delivery services for groceries and prescriptions, and a telephone talk service.

The ‘Time to Talk’ phone line will lend an ear to anyone using the service who wants to chat.

“We’re offering a friendly hand, to chat about how you’re doing, what you’re watching, how your cats are – anything,” said Jaimee Grimes of People to Places.

“Whilst going out physically and doing an activity is obviously great, when that can’t happen, having a chat by phone, about anything, can really help.

“We like to think we’re already more than just a taxi service – we’re a friend on the phone,” she added. “Our service users trust us and we have a great rapport.”

This service is something People to Places hopes to continue after the pandemic has ended, as this service can help with general loneliness and isolation.

As for its delivery services, the charity says it will offer these as long as it can, however it may need to adapt support according to the changing situation and government instructions.

People to Places is inviting anyone who can make use of its new services to call on 01628 587921. All updates will be available on its website at www.people2places.org.uk