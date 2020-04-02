Wine seller in lockdown offers online tastings

A wine seller from Maidenhead who is now living in locked-down Madrid has documented his experience as he finds new ways to keep his business afloat.

Writer and traveler Luke Darracott, who runs Madrid & Darracott, was forced to close up shop due to the pandemic two weeks ago.

However, rather than finish business for the foreseeable future, he has chosen to think up creative ways of keeping the grape flowing.

Luke is documenting the impact of the virus on his life and business on his Instagram, TheGastroTraveler, featuring photos of him in a surgical mask, making deliveries.

“The surreal act of delivering wine to your own best friends, with a mask on, ringing the doorbell, leaving the wine at the doorstep and backing away,” he wrote on his last update.

“With wine and a stiff upper lip (and the amazing medical professionals) we’ll get through this,” he added.

Luke will also be live streaming wine tastings, every other day, at 6pm GMT on the Madrid & Darracott business Instagram.

‘The Lockdown Tastings’ allow customers to order the six wines that will be sampled in the oncoming video, so that fans can join in the wine from the safety of their homes.

Raised in Medallion Place, Maidenhead, Luke left home to tour Spain, writing a book about the experience called The Sun Struck Upwards in 2012. Later, Luke walked 750 miles of the Camino pilgrim route on a sprained ankle, inspiring his second book in 2015 – El Camino: An Irreligious Pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela.