Rotarian pedals £500 to food banks

A Rotarian donned cycling gear and cycled more than 16 miles to deliver £500 in donations to food banks in Wind-sor and Maidenhead on Sunday (March 29).

John Clegg is secretary and treasurer of The Millennium Trust, a charity aligned with The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames, which generates about £5,000 a year.

The objective of the Millennium Trust is to benefit small health and welfare projects in the Royal Borough. Last year, the trust supported The Parapet breast cancer clinic in Windsor.

Lately, the trust has decided to broaden its range of beneficiaries, given the current circumstances.

At the moment, the signatories cannot meet as they would normally.

Instead, Mr Clegg cycled to the trust’s chairman, Peter Murcott, who signed and put the cheques down two metres away. He then cycled one £250 donation to Maidenhead Foodshare, and then pedalled on to Windsor Foodshare, eight miles in the other direction, to drop off another £250.

“I’m a keen cyclist and with a little bit of extra cycling, I got my 20-mile cycle in, including my food shop at Tescos on the way back,” he said.

“So I killed three birds with one stone, during my one trip out of the house.”