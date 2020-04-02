Maidenhead dentists closed except for emergencies

Many Maidenhead dental practices are closed except for emergency procedures.

Woodlands Dental and Implant Centre is an example of a surgery that has shut, and is offering phone advice for patients instead, as well as emergency care.

Prior to the stricter social distancing measures, dental practices had been taking recommendations from the British Dental Association, which suggested measures beyond official Government recommendations. Magazines were removed from waiting areas, for example, to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

In addition, dentist practices in England have been looking ahead to the example set in Scotland and Wales. In both countries, dentists have been advised not to see patients unless essential.

According to Dr Ahmed Alshafi of Woodlands Dental and Implant Centre, dentistry carries an increased risk of spreading the virus.

Drills used in dentistry create mist in the surrounding air. If the patient unknowingly carries the virus, the water vapour from their mouth released by drilling is like a cough or a sneeze – thus increasing risk of spread.

Though dental practice employees routinely wear protective equipment and disinfect surfaces, the volume of people in a dentist practice every day makes it a challenge to contain the virus.

Dr Alshafi said that problems such as a sharp tooth, which causes pain but is ‘not normally an emergency’ will need to be treated at home with over-the-counter medicines.

“Prevention is very important, now more than ever,” Dr Alshafi said. “Usually, if someone is in pain, we would fix the problem. For now, we can only recommend taking painkillers.”

Unlike GP practices, dental practices have not been provided with extra personal protective equipment, nor are they eligible for help with business rates.