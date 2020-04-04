Positive news round-up: Free eggs for hospital staff

For the next few weeks, while the pandemic continues, we will be producing a weekly ‘positive news’ section. We are interested in stories about community spirit and people pulling together in these troubling times.

If you have any good news, please email us at news@baylismedia.co.uk

TAPLOW: ‘Challen’s Chicks Farm has been donating a case of eggs every week to Wexham Park Hospital.

Jerome Challen, owner of the farm, began the scheme to help nurses and doctors at the hospital who do not have time to go shopping for goods after a long shift.

“We are indeed in unchartered waters but that does not mean we cannot all pull together in the battle against this invisible enemy,” said Jerome.

In addition, to help other keyworkers or those who are self-isolating, the company is encouraging its customers to add an additional one-off order of eggs.

“While I have both flocks in action, I can take these extra orders in tandem for at least the next six weeks,” Jerome said.

“I have had a chat with my girls and they are up to the challenge, which is why they are called Challen’s Chicks.”

WINDSOR: Residents have banded together to thank Thames Valley Police and hospitals with gifts and aid, for their continued work during the pandemic.

Five Star Nails, a nail salon in Clewer Hill, Winsdor, donated all their face masks to staff at Windsor Police Station and King Edward VII Hospital last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Eton College and Dorney Lake dropped off a box of brownies, with a note reading: “To all the local police, thank you for all you do and keeping the community safe.”

“Thank you very much to Eton College and Dorney Lake for dropping in these delicious brownies,” Thames Valley Police said.

“This is such a challenging time for our whole community so we very much appreciate you fuelling our officers for another shift.”

MARLOW: Church of England churches around Marlow have closed their buildings but thousands are still enjoying virtual services.

On Mother's Day, two services were streamed from All Saints Church and have now been viewed nearly 2,500 times.

Rev Dave Bull, team rector, said: “The church has not closed – it has just changed.”

MAIDENHEAD: More community spirit was on display as Desborough College announced that is has given away all of its protective gear to medical centres nearby.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Shoppenhangers Road school said that items such as goggles, glasses and masks have been ‘gratefully received’ by St Mark’s Hospital, The Marlow Medical Group, and paramedics returning to service.