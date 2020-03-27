Call for community to invest in Braywick Leisure Centre solar panels

An energy co-operative is trying to install community-owned solar panels on the roof of the Braywick Leisure Centre.

MaidEnergy Co-operative is running a community share offer and attempting to raise between £40,000 and £70,000 to install the solar panels and enable the generation of clean, renewable energy.

The group is offering individuals and businesses the chance to invest anywhere between £100 and £45,000 in the project. Anyone aged 16 or over can get involved.

The group expects to pay interest on investments over the course of 20 years, at an average of 4.7 per cent.

If the minimum target of £40,000 is not met, the project will not go ahead. If this occurs, all investments will be returned.

So far, £25,000 has been raised. The deadline to invest is Tuesday, March 31.

If you are interested, visit www.maidenergy.coop