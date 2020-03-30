Hurley: One of the 'Best Places to Live in the South East'

Hurley has made it into The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2020.

Described as ‘Gorgeous-on-Thames’ in the guide the village is ranked at number 12 in the top 15 places Best Places to Live in the South East.

Susannah Corley runs the Hurley Online Facebook Group which has 844 members, and says people are ‘delighted our village is on list’.

Susannah grew up in the Hurley before moving away to university but came back 14 years ago, six months before she married her husband, Mark.

The couple live in the house Susannah grew up in with their two daughters, Violaine, 12, and Sylvie, 10.

She said her childhood in the village was ‘idyllic’.

“It was such a wonderful place to grow up in, we wanted the same for our children and lots of other families have done the same.”

As well as being ‘picturesque’ and ‘beautiful’ Susannah said the village has one of the best community spirits around.

There is free breakfast in the village hall once a month ‘to bring people together’, monthly coffee mornings and the free Hurleyburly magazine published three times a year.

There is also the annual Hurley Village Fete, Hurley Regatta and lots of events take place on the River Thames - which splits into a number of channels at Hurley Lock, and a long list of clubs to get involved with.

“It’s retained a very traditional feel of a village 50 years ago, but with excellent access for things like cross rail, the airports, and these lovely market towns on our doorstep.”

The village, which borders Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire has also avoided becoming a ‘rat-run’.

“The High Street goes down to the river so there’s no through road, at the end of it its just a dead end because of the river, so no through traffic,” said Susannah.

