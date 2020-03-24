Firefighters called out to early morning water rescue in Maidenhead

Firefighters carried out a water rescue in Maidenhead in the early hours of this morning.

Crews were called at 1.30am following reports of somebody in the water at The Cut, a stretch of water near Forlease Road.

They were joined at the scene by officers from Thames Valley Police who managed to locate the man who was stranded ‘semi-conscious’ in the river.

Crews from Maidenhead and Slough fire stations managed to pull the man, who was believed to be in his late 40s, to safety.

They administered first aid until the South Central Ambulance Service arrived.

He was then taken to hospital.