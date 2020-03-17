Partial closures announced at two Maidenhead secondary schools

Partial closures have been announced at two secondary schools in Maidenhead.

Cox Green School, in Highfield Lane, will be closed for pupils in Years 7, 8 and 9 from tomorrow (Wednesday) until the end of the week.

Headteacher Frances Walsh told parents and guardians in a letter published this afternoon the situation will then be reviewed on Friday with pupils being set work from home in the meantime.

Furze Platt Senior School, in Furze Platt Road, has also announced it will be closed to students in Years 8 and 9 from tomorrow until further notice.

Headteacher Dr Andrew Morrison said the school no longer has sufficient staff numbers to safely educate its students.

A letter published today said: “Today we have 20 per cent of our teaching staff self-isolating and numerous support staff not in school.

“We also have a sizeable number of our students self-isolating (although I should emphasise that no one has tested positive for COVID-19).

“This means that we have been unable to cover lessons individually and had to group students in order to supervise them, something that is clearly not satisfactory in the current climate.”

Key workers with children in years 8 and 9 should email keyworker@furzeplatt.net if they would like them to attend school.