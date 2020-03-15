Cox Green sixth formers teach primary students coding

Sixth-formers from Cox Green School have been teaching computer coding to primary school children in Cookham Rise to prepare them for life in secondary school.

Years five and six pupils, aged nine to 11, at Cookham Rise Primary School were tutored over a six-week period and, at their last session, on Wednesday, March 4, they received certificates for their achievements.

The Cox Green School Coding Ambassadors Scheme, new this year, is down to the work of Rashida Chaudhry, Cox Green’s head of department for Computer Science and IT.

She said: “The sixth- formers really enjoyed the experience – it’s given them a chance to try something outside of school.”

Katie Thompson, deputy head of Key Stage Five and enrichment co-ordinator at Cox Green School said: “This is of great benefit to year five and six students as it gives them the skills they need to make their transition to secondary school easier.

“We have found that our year seven students enter secondary school with variable levels of understanding.

“Students tend to use tablets in primary school and can struggle with desktop computers and picking up basic programming language.

“By our sixth-formers visiting local primary schools and teaching some of these skills, we hope that our next cohort of year seven students in September will be set up for greater success in this area throughout their school career.”

The programme also benefits the sixth-formers, who develop leadership skills by motivating primary school students, she said.

“They are pushing themselves out of their comfort zones,” said Ms Thompson.

“They come away from the sessions with a great sense of pride that they have, in some small way, contributed to their local community.”

Building on its success, Cox Green will be introducing the scheme to Wessex Primary School, starting tomorrow (Friday).