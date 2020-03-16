Oldfield Primary School marks life of 'special friend'

A Maidenhead primary school marked the life of a ‘special friend’ via a bench unveiling last week.

Kath Cutting had links with Oldfield Primary School for more than 40 years and was involved with the Bray Road school until she was 93, before her death at the age of 94 in March last year.

Her roles included being a parent and governor. She used her spare time to interact with children and every Tuesday ‘rain or shine’ Kath would listen to them read.

Her career was as a secondary school English teacher and after her retirement, she branched out into politics by standing as a Labour councillor in the Royal Borough.

Kath moved to Maidenhead in 1970 having grown up in North London.

The unveiling on Monday was attended by generations of her family – including her great-granddaughter Sofia Gruber, eight – who is a year three pupil at the school and cut the ribbon on the bench.

Her son Geoff Cutting, 64, said: “She was always very keen on education and after her retirement she wanted to stay in touch. With Oldfield being down the road she used to go down there and get all the children to read to her.

“She was incredibly active throughout her life.”

School business manager Rachel Maish said: “Every Tuesday rain or shine she would read to the students.

“We will miss her.”