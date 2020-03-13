Oldfield Primary School victorious at Altwood School tournament

Budding footballers braved some ‘challenging conditions’ at a tournament hosted by Altwood School last week.

The Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership contest at the school in Altwood Road saw hundreds of children and 15 teams from across 10 primary schools compete.

Youngsters battled Mother Nature as they eyed a place at the Berkshire School Games qualifiers at Bisham Abbey later this month.

The winners of this competition on Thursday, March 5 would advance to the qualifiers on Wednesday, March 25, and it was Oldfield School who came away with the bragging rights.

Only a penalty shootout could separate them from Braywick Court School in the final following a hotly-contested battle between the other top four teams, St Edmund Campion and Holyport.

Partnership development manager Emma Fitzgerald said: “It was cold and wet but the children were all fantastic.

“The conditions were extremely challenging.

“There was some really good football on display considering the conditions.”

The Berkshire School Games Qualifiers will see the best teams from across the county go head-to-head.

Emma added: “Oldfield are a very strong school. I think they have got a chance.”

The event was organised by Magpies in the Community, a Maidenhead United FC initiative.

Years three and four were competing in this event, ranging in age from seven to nine years.

Emma also thanked Altwood School for hosting the event – including warming up the freezing adult spectators with hot drinks.

“Altwood really looked after us. They had the tea and coffee flowing,” she said.