    • Theresa May congratulates Maidenhead woman on 100th birthday

    Theresa May MP dropped in to a 100th birthday party on Sunday, March 8 to congratulate a woman who has lived in the town for 65 years.

    Iris Barnes, who celebrated her 100th birthday with four generations of her family at Larchfield House, Larchfield Road, also received a card from the Queen.

    Born in Wales, she moved to Iver as a teenager and in 1943 married Frank Barnes, a fishmonger and poulterer by Royal appointment.

    The couple moved to Maidenhead in 1955, making their home in Bray Court, and had two sons, Kevin and David.

    Iris worked as a financial controller at Pandair Freight until she retired aged 60, and continued working part-time in various pubs including The Cricketers in Little-wick Green, and at Sainsbury’s in Maidenhead, until she was 80.

