Advertiser grant will help keep Maidenhead swimming club in lane

A grant from the Louis Baylis Trust will enable a swimming club to give its members ‘the best experience’.

The £1,000 boost from the Advertiser’s owner will allow Maidenhead Amateur Swimming Club (MASC) to grow as it prepares to move into the town’s new Braywick Leisure Centre.

MASC has a membership of more than 300 swimmers ranging from aged seven through to the masters age group, which starts at 19 years.

Many past members have earned junior and senior Great Britain International team selection.

Vice-chairman Bob El-Hawary explained how the money from the trust will be spent.

He said: “We are trying to use the funds to plan for extra lane space and coaching so we can make sure the experience for the members is as best as possible.

“It is not just performance swimming; we also focus on members who are here to be more active.”

MASC also has links with many schools in the area, running galas and providing coaching.

Bob added: “All these programmes need to have lane space and coaching, and that is what we are using the funds for to help ensure we can continue that.

“What we have found is that the funding has helped us bridge ourselves from a situation where we are congested in the pool.”

With about six months to go before the Braywick Leisure Centre opens its doors, Bob added the club is looking forward to testing out the facilities. The new centre is due to open on Saturday, September 5.

“Everyone is really excited about the new pool,” he said. “We want to be able to retain as many members at the same time as grow.

“We are doing well on the retention front. As we get in to the new pool it is going to grow quite considerably.”

Visit bit.ly/2TzFBEU for more information on MASC.