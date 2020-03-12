Cyclists riding to Amsterdam for cancer charity

A cyclist is set to ride to Amsterdam to raise money for the charity helping his mother fight against cancer.

Alex Atkinson, 23, from Pinkneys Green, will ride 433 miles from Maidenhead to the Dutch capital in July to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The student will be joined by his friend, James Hewitt, 22, from Furze Platt.

Macmillan has helped Alex’s mum Jane in her battle against lymphoma, and she is mid-way through her treatment.

Alex said: “I am very excited. Nerves will come in nearer the time but I am really excited.

“Mum was sceptical at first but I explained it to her and in the end she thought it was a great idea.

“Macmillan have been really helpful, offering support for people that need it.”

Setting off from Maidenhead, the pair – who both went to Furze Platt School – will cycle to Dover, cross to Dunkirk and then cycle along the coast into Belgium and on to the Netherlands, ending in Amsterdam.

They plan to spend 10 days on the move, riding about 50 miles per day.

As well as trying to raise £1,500 by doing the ride, Alex and James also hope to raise awareness for climate change and protecting the environment.

Alex said: “It’s a bit extreme, but we are showing people that you don’t need to fly.”

Along the way, the pair will try and do some conservation work by doing beach cleans in France.

If you would like to view Alex and James’s fund-raising page visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/400formacmillan