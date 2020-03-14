My Mood Stars get seal of approval from BBC Dragon

Dragon’s Den entrepreneur Theo Paphitis has recognised a Maidenhead woman’s business in his weekly Twitter competition.

Wendy White, the creator behind My Mood Stars, has been entering the Small Business Sunday (SBS) every week for two years before Mr Paphitis selected her as a winner last month.

The retired childminders’ resource is aimed at encouraging children to talk about and acknowledge their feelings and the feelings of others.

The plush stars represent eight emotions including sad, happy, sleepy, scared, silly and surprised.

Mr Paphitis’ initiative encourages small businesses to tweet @TheoPaphitis and describe their businesses in one tweet between 5-7.30pm on Sunday and include the hashtag #SBS.

Then on Monday nights at 8pm Theo reviews the entries and chooses his favourite six who are re-tweeted to his 500k followers.

On Monday, February 10 this included Wendy, who said: “When he chose the winners my phone got a bit crazy.”

All of the SBS winners from 2019, including Wendy, met at a networking event at The International Convention Centre in Birmingham on February 27 where they met Mr Paphitis.

In the last two years Wendy has sold more than 700 My Mood Stars sets - about 70 per cent of these were purchased by nursery and foundation stage settings.

In the next five years she would like to see her resource in every early years setting nationwide.

Wendy said: “Kids want to put these in their back packs to school, the first time they go to their friends party without their parents, they want to take them to doctors and dentist appointments – they absolutely love them.”

To find out more, or to purchase My Mood Stars go to www.mymoodstars.co.uk