Dawsons Auctioneers give free valuations at Nicholsons

09:00AM, Sunday 15 March 2020
Some 70 people brought items to Nicholsons to be valued at the end of last month.
Head of jewellery, Rachel Hutchinson, and valuer and cataloguer, Rachel Assous, from Dawsons Auctioneers & Valuers were at the shopping centre to offer free valuations on Friday, February 28.
Items brought along included porcelain 19th-century English Derby vases, a small Japanese woodblock print booklet of the Meiji era and a collectable commemorative Queen Victoria Doulton Lambeth jug.
By chance a couple, and a Nicholsons staff member, bought in Nicholson & Sons, Brewers & Wine Merchants from Maidenhead stoneware wine jars.
To find out more about Dawsons go to www.dawsonsauctions.co.uk
