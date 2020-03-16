Cricket governing body recognises contribution of Maidenhead woman to the sport

The governing body of cricket in England and Wales has recognised a Maidenhead woman’s contribution to growing the sport.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) used International Women’s Day on Sunday to pay tribute to Tameena Hussain, and other women hailed as ‘changing our game’.

Tameena, who works in the IT department of the ECB, is co-founder of the Maidenhead and Bray ladies team, which has a squad of 22.

She set about forming the team after a period of facilitating netball sessions for women knowing it was not the sport she was passionate about.

“I love cricket,” said Tameena. “You grow up watching Pakistan v India and play in the garden and in the garages with your cousins and your family and so it’s in your blood really.”

For the love of the sport, and because there was no ladies team in Maidenhead, Tameena had the idea of starting one

In 2013 she got in touch with North Maidenhead Cricket Club chairman Tony Drake, who passed away in January, and Tony drafted in Jon Stewart, who helped with the logistics and coaching side of things.

“We worked together to set-up a ladies softball team to see if it would take us and it developed into a hard ball team,” said Tameena.

“And because there was already an established girls’ section at Maidenhead and Bray already it just made sense for the ladies to move across.”

Tameena, who is a member of the team, and up until this year head of women’s and girls’ cricket at the club, is also a strong advocate of women’s empowerment and stays true to her own advice – ‘don’t be afraid of taking anything on’.

Tameena explained that within the Asian community sport is ‘not seen as a priority’.

“For me when I was growing up, as much as I loved sport I guess culture overtook that and I never got the chance,” she said.

“You still kind of see that today, but things are changing.”

Now she is ‘giving young girls the chance to play cricket, giving ladies another avenue to play a sport and get active’.

“Sport has the power to develop you as a person and therefore it shouldn’t be seen as a hindrance to girls, it should actually be seen as more of a development tool,” said Tameena

“If there’s anything that you want to do, or any sports you want to play, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

For International Women’s Day Tameena was at the Women of the World Festival at Southbank – a three-day event of speakers, activists and performers who explore the state of gender equality.