Young writers showcase their talent in Rotary essay competition

The Royal Borough’s children were given the opportunity to showcase their writing ability at the Holiday Inn last Monday.

Children from 13 Royal Borough primary schools assembled at the hotel in Manor Lane to share the work they had submitted to the Rotary Young Writers Essay Competition.

Categories pupils could choose to write on included ‘a different perspective’, a persuasive letter or a historical recount from two different viewpoints.

A pupil from each of the schools taking part was selected as a winner and read their work aloud to parents, staff and visitors before certificates and prizes were awarded.

The overall prize winners included Mahika Kashyap from Oldfield School who earned third place for her chilling thoughts on "Snow White by the Evil Queen".

Second place went to Rick Fernandes from St Mary’s Catholic Primary for his letter about global warming to the United Nations.

Awarded first place was Rudy Simmons from St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary for his moving poem about a shanty town – ‘Built on Brick’.

Stephan Stephan, who is chairman of Maidenhead’s Big Read festival organised the competition.

Guests in attendance included Margaret Edwards, the independent chair of Rotary adjudicators, the Deputy Mayor Cllr Gary Muir (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) and Rotary Maidenhead Thames president, Taslim Gbaja-Biamila.