Maidenhead's Big Read 2020 comes to a close

A storytelling session with a dragon called Zog was one of the final events of Maidenhead’s Big Read at the weekend.

The 10-day festival, which promotes reading, was attended by an estimated 3,000 people.

Organised by Maidenhead Community Book Festival, Maidenhead’s Big Read put on free workshops, talks and activities in schools, libraries and in the Nicholsons Centre from Friday, February 28 until Sunday.

Zog, an orange dragon who stars in a book by author Julia Donaldson, was found in Maidenhead Library in St Ives Road and at the Big Read Stop, located in a unit next to Dorothy Perkins in the Nicholsons Centre, on Saturday.

The pop-up Inspiration Theatre was also in the shopping centre for the duration of the festival, in a unit opposite Dorothy Perkins.

The Big Read Arena, situated in the centre’s central square, had an illuminated willow tree, seating and 30 hanging books for children to read.

Big Read chairman Stephan Stephan said: “It is well acknowledged that reading occupies and enriches a reader’s mind, stretches their imagination and educates and entertains the reader better than any other medium.”

Another talk which took place on the final weekend of the festival was a given on the book Days Gone By and the past, present and future of the Advertiser.

It was presented by Advertiser editor, James Preston, and Martin Trepte, his predecessor and author of the book – a 200-page history of the town in pictures published by the paper.

Stephan said Martin gave a glimpse into Maidenhead’s past through the ‘treasure trove’ which was his book, and James spoke about the future of the Advertiser.

“Martin advised that local papers serve the unique function of bringing readers the local news that directly affects them. But once that news is no longer new it becomes history,” said Stephan.

He said he hoped the festival had inspired adults and children alike.