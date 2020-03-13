Maidenhead's pupils celebrate World Book Day

From dressing up as favourite book characters to talks given by famous soap stars, and a visit to a bookshop, Maidenhead’s schools celebrated World Book Day on Thursday, March 5 in a host of ways.

FURZE PLATT: Youngsters at Furze Platt Infant and Junior schools got together to celebrate all things literary on Friday.

The students at both schools dressed up as characters including Harry Potter to Marvel heroes before they all teamed up to take part in a whole host of book-related activities.

COOKHAM: World Book Day included an excursion to a bookshop to meet an author for the pupils of Herries Nursery and Preparatory School on Thursday.

Children in years three, four and five of the Dean Lane school visited The Little Bookshop in Cookham High Street to meet Lisa Buddin, who wrote Five Cat Magic.

Questions posed revolved around story writing, how Lisa became an author and what inspires her.

Back at school – former home of Kenneth Grahame, author of Wind in the Willows – there were plenty of activities organised.

COOKHAM: EastEnders actor John Altman told pupils at Holy Trinity C of E Primary School how important it was to keep a diary on Monday, March 2.

He also spoke to year 5 and 6 about his career in television, radio and film, and in particular his role as ‘Nasty Nick’ Cotton in the popular soap.

He said: “We discussed how I set about writing my autobiography and how as a child the discipline of keeping a daily diary and reading proved such an invaluable help in the writing process.

“In the Q&A I was most impressed by the considered and often challenging questions the pupils posed to me, such as: ‘How do you leave a character behind once the camera is switched off, or when you leave the stage?’

John said he ‘greatly enjoyed’ his visit to the school.

RIVERSIDE: The students at Riverside Primary School took some time to enjoy a good book on World Book Day.

Youngsters at the school in Donnington Gardens showed their creativity by dressing up as heroes and villans from various books.

Wizards, witches, princesses and cowboys took to the school.

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE: Children at Waltham St Lawrence Primary School dressed up as one of the most iconic and easily recognisable book characters there is on Thursday – Where’s Wally.

Almost everyone at the school, including the teachers, donned red and white stripy tops and matching woolly bobble hats as they celebrated reading on World Book Day.

The children spent the day doing a variety of book-based activities and had some fun on Once Upon A Bus too.

Some even brought in Where’s Wally books to help them fully immerse themselves in the character.

MAIDENHEAD: Highfield Prep School celebrated Book Week by meeting The Highway Rat at Boyne Grove Library, swapping hundreds of books during a book share, and making their characters from books out of potatoes and sticks.

As part of their outdoor learning and inspired by the book ‘Stanley’s Stick’, Year 1 ventured down to Grenfell Park to make their own Stick-o-saurus characters.

In the finale to Book Week, potatoes were turned into book characters, with the added challenge of using recycled household items wherever possible. A £5 book voucher to spend at the Travelling Book Fair was awarded for the most creative.

BURNHAM: Pupils dressed up as their favourite characters and enjoyed a host of themed activities such as junk modelling on Thursday and Friday.

All year groups at Lent Rise School in Coulson Way marked the annual event over two days through a range of activities based on ‘The Lost Thing’ by Shaun Tan – including collages, posters and comics.

On Friday, staff and pupils arrived dressed as characters including Tweedle Dum and Dee, Gangsta Granny, Little Red Riding Hood and Batman.

Poet James Carter is set to visit the school next week.