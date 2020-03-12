Crufts 2020: East Berkshire and South Bucks winners

Dog owners and trainers from across the area made their way to Birmingham at the weekend for the annual Crufts dog show. The Advertiser spoke to some of the successful entries at this year's event.

MAIDENHEAD: A dog whose star potential was spotted during a picnic organised by the Shar-Pei club of Great Britain has won her second Crufts title.

Kyra, known in the show world as Peipals Great Expectations, attracted the attention of breeders at the picnic who told her owners, Agnieszka and Lucas Ramos, they should show her.

Last year Kyra, who is two, won in the junior Shar-Pei category at Crufts and this year she was placed first in the limit category. She has also won numerous titles in other competitions.

Her breeders are Cathy and Lee Elmer from Cinderford, Gloucestershire.

“She has a perfect top line and underline, and she’s not too wrinkled which is a good thing, and she has beautiful eyes, every judge always says it,” said Agnieszka, 28.

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE: The owner of a first place winner in the Young Kennel Club (YKC) category said there is ‘nothing quite like Crufts’.

Margaret Wildsmith, 73, has been showing dogs for about 20 years but it was 18-year-old Georgia Brown who trained and showed Trimere Tickle Me Fancy, also known as Nancy.

Handlers in the YKC category have to be between 18-24 years old.

Georgia and her mum, Liz, and Margaret and her husband, Stephen, have joint ownership of the English springer spaniel. Margaret said: “She’s got everything the breed needs – her looks, her stamina, her nature. Very kind, very friendly, loves everyone.”

Photo by Alan V Waler.

PINKNEYS GREEN: A puppy who ‘isn’t the best behaved’ surprised his owner to win best puppy for his breed.

Old English sheepdog Hugo, who’s show name is Ragglebarn Old Blue Eyes, is 11 months old, and was also named reserve best puppy.

Owner Dr Ann Hodge, who lives in Pinkneys Green, said his victory was ‘well-deserved’ but that it did come as a slight surprise to her.

She said: “He isn’t the best behaved, he is very much a puppy but he pulled it off.

“Its a well-deserved win but he tends to go off at 90mph, so slowing him down can be quite a big thing.”

MAIDENHEAD: A dog from a rare breed who loves going to Crufts to steal food got a little more than she bargained for when she took home honours as well as snacks this year.

Three-year-old Sybil, whose stage name is Eroica Vom Rickental Mit Skyeannroos, was named reserve best bitch for her breed, entlebucher mountain dog.

Sybil’s owner Robyn Burnett, who lives in Maidenhead, said: “I am just really happy she behaved herself.

“She has a bath once a year and that’s about it.

“She likes going along to meet people and get fussed over, she likes seeing people, getting lots of strokes and to steal people’s food.”

MARLOW: A pair of retrievers impressed their owner as they came away with prizes.

Kyro, aged seven, whose show name is Riverwatcher Atka, was ‘best of breed’ for the Nova Scotia duck tolling retrievers. His niece Kyte (Riverwatcher Pikpaktuk), five-and-a-half, was Best Opposite Sex.

Owner Debbie Anstead's other dog – Kyte’s son, 20 month old Punk – was awarded third place in yearling class. “I am extremely proud. To get into the main ring was amazing,” she said.

HOLYPORT: An eight-month-old Bouvier des Flandres puppy has won her second ever award. Georgia (show name Bon Idee’s She’s Lookin’ at Bouvpilot), an import from the USA, won first place bitch in the puppy category.

Georgia was bred from a top winner and won at the Manchester Dog Show in January, where she won best puppy and reserve challenge certificate (CC).

Georgia’s owner, Fiona Lambert, won three awards for three dogs at Crufts, all Bouviers.

The older two – a brother and sister, both two years old – won the reserve dog and reserve bitch CCs.

They are named Stan (Avice Airborne with Bouvpilot) and Skye (Avice Reach For The Sky) and are both previous champions.

Ms Lambert said: “Any win at Crufts is magical. It’s also very tiring – they are a coated breed, and there is a lot of preparation. The dogs were also tired. They slept all the next day.”

Ms Lambert ‘fell in love’ with the ‘rugged farm dog’ breed about 30 years ago. She has been entering competitions for 32 years and has trained about 30 champions.