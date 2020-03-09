Thames Valley Police secures funding for 140 new Tasers

Police officers in the Thames Valley will be equipped with additional Tasers after securing more than £100,000 in Government funding.

The Home Office has awarded Thames Valley Police with £115,000, which will be used to buy 140 electroshock weapons for officers.

The funding, which was announced on Monday, March 2, is part of a £6.7million uplift from the Home Office that will be split between 40 police forces nationwide, enabling the purchase of 8,155 new Tasers.

Deputy police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley, Matthew Barber, said: “We welcome the news that the Thames Valley will receive an additional £115,500 towards funding this important equipment.

“Tasers will be given to specially trained frontline staff to protect themselves and others in potentially dangerous situations.

“It is vital that our officers are appropriately equipped to deal with a variety of situations in their role and this funding will help us to provide them with the best equipment to do that.

“We’re delighted to be able to equip more staff appropriately in the fight against violent crime.”

The Home Office has also ring-fenced £150,000 to give police Taser instructors around the country additional training.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Our brave police officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect us all and a Taser is a vital option in dangerous situations.

“This funding forms part of our commitment to ensure forces have the powers, resources and tools they need to keep themselves and the public safe”