New cadet corps set up for youths in Cox Green

A new military cadet group has been set up in Cox Green.

On Tuesday, Captain John Radley launched the cadet scheme for seven to18-year-olds at Cox Green Community Centre in Highfield Lane.

Youngsters were there with parents to meet instructing staff and sign up.

John, who hails from Merseyside and was a member of the First Battalion Irish Guards and a long-standing member of the British Army, wants to help get young people off the streets and provide them with a ‘purpose’.

The military cadets will be out in the community, John added, paying visits to care homes, handing out poppies on Remembrance Day and being involved with the VE Day celebrations in May.

The first session involved initial sign-ups and introductory videos to give potential cadets a flavour of what awaits them.

John said: “The idea is to get [youngsters] off the streets, give them a focus and something structured. We are very much getting out there, letting the public feel us and making sure the cadets have the best possible cadet experience.

“It is giving these kids the opportunity to be the best people that they can possibly be.”

The cost of the training is £15 a month, with the first month free. There will be about seven instructors training the youngsters.

Email johnradley1878@ gmail.com if you are interested in joining.