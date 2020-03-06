Cox Green School stars Year 9 lead in Beauty and the Beast play

Cox Green School students sang and danced in a musical version of Beauty and the Beast last week.

The production, which ran from Tuesday, February 25 to Thursday, February 27, was staged two weeks late due to disruption caused by Storm Ciara.

“It was better than we could ever have expected, after the storm,” said Lauren Osborne-Lewis, musical director and co-director of the production.

“All the students really captured the essence of their characters. They had very good comical timing – they were all really impressive.”

Year nine pupil Lorna Russell played the main character, Belle.

It was her first leading role, which she earned after an audition of 80 students.

Beast was played by Finley Moore from year 10.

With a cast of 65, this was the largest Cox Green performance to date.

The play was inclusive of the whole age range of students, from year 7 to 13.

“We’ve had such great feedback from the show,” said Lauren. “Not just from parents – students have said how much they have valued the experience and how much they’ll miss being a part of it.”

The school recruited other students outside of the performers to help stage the show. Sienna Eden, in year 11, composed and performed solo flute pieces for the play.

Other year 11s helped with choreography, while GCSE graphics students contributed by competing to design the publicity poster.

Abi Lane, head of drama, directed and produced the show.

“The students have been rehearsing since October last year,” said Abi. “They did really well – the students were enthusiastic, working hard on their singing and learning their lines.

“They rehearsed thee times a week, and on three Sundays,” she continued.

“The students have shown such a big commitment to this production.”