Children redesign Ockwells Park playground

rimary school-aged children helped to redesign Ockwells Park’s playground last month, earning certificates for their designer’s flair.

About 20-25 children were presented with a map and cut-and-stick pictures of playground equipment during the half-term play area design workshop in the park on Wednesday, February 19.

The children chose what equipment they liked best and picked a location. Once completed, the maps were then taken in and exchanged for a playground designer certificate.

The children’s maps will help HAGS, the contracted outdoor play equipment company, to decide which equipment to install in the refurbishment of Ockwell Park’s recreation ground.

At the moment, some of the equipment is old and in need of replacement. £50,000 has been ring fenced for the project by the Royal Borough.