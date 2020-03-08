Runners restore community allotment on Boyn Grove

A 50-strong group of runners took off through the streets of Maidenhead on a mission to restore a community allotment on Wednesday, February 26.

The large gathering, clad in high-visibility jackets and jogging bottoms, met up at Maidenhead Town Hall at 7pm, preparing to run 2.5km to the Maidenhead Community Allotments at Boyn Grove Community Resource Centre.

This was the first of a set of weekly runs, each headed to a different location to help out in the community wherever the runners are needed.

The run marked the Maidenhead launch of GoodGym, an initiative combining running for exercise with good deeds in the community.

GoodGym has been rolled out across 60 towns and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

By restoring the allotment, the group made it possible for the residents of Clara Court, the care home next door, to come and plant seeds to create a sensory garden of herbs and flowers.

Since the care home residents would be unable to complete the heavy-duty work involved in preparing the ground for planting, the GoodGym volunteers gathered together to do it in their stead.

Some of the group volunteers were keen and experienced runners, whereas others opted for a slower method, including Cllr Karen Davies (Lib Dem, Clewer East) who walked the route with her dog, Ollie.

“It’s great that it’s inclusive – everyone can go at their own pace,” said Cllr Davies. “I think the whole thing is fantastic. I love that it combines exercise with something good, and has a social element. It’s an inspired mix.”

The sheer volume of volunteers meant that the group made short work of all the gardening tasks, finishing in under an hour.

Afterwards, they ran back to the Town Hall, making a diversion to Kidwells Park for a fitness session involving star jumps and side planks on the muddy ground.

The Maidenhead GoodGym group will gather every Wednesday at 6.45pm at the Town Hall, set off by 7pm and will finish back at the Town Hall by 8.30pm.

This week, the runners were due to be indoors, helping the Maidenhead Big Read sort out its book donations.

Chairman Stephan Stephan attended the GoodGym launch event last week, and was looking forward to seeing the group again.

As well as group runs, GoodGym organises ‘mission runs’ to help older people with various tasks on a one-off basis, and ‘coach runs’, where individuals make a regular commitment to visit a single elderly person in their home.

Coach runs are designed to offer companionship to older people who might otherwise be socially isolated, whereas mission runs are agreements to arrive at an older person’s residence at a set time in order to complete a specific task for them.

It can be something as simple as changing a lightbulb, which is quick and easy for a young and fit GoodGym runner, but may prove challenging for an elderly person.

To work with older people on an individual basis, interested joggers must become ‘coach verified’, requiring a short online training module and DBS background check.

Although the launch event welcomed all, in future all participants in a group run will need to book their place in advance.

To sign up or find out more, visit www.goodgym. org/areas/windsor-and-maidenhead